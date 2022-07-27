Tuned, an app, which was developed by Meta which was designed for couples looking to connect even when they're apart, is set to shut down. According to The Verge, Tuned app which was launched in 2020, comes from Meta's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which develops experimental apps and services. Tuned allows couples to chat, share photos and music as well as have a timeline of shared memories.

The main feature of the Tuned messaging app was that through this couples can privately share their thoughts and moods as well as send notes to one another. There are also games that couples can play to get to know each other better, in addition to Spotify integration for exchanging music. Tuned doesn't provide a reason as to why it's getting discontinued, and its app pages on both Google Play and the App Store don't offer any other details either.

Tuned was made by a small team inside Facebook called New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which is tasked with building new social media products from scratch. NPE describes the app as “a private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves".

Meta has started notifying Tuned users that the app is shutting down on September 19 as noted by TechCrunch . That's also the cutoff date for when users can download their data.

Judging by its reviews and ratings, Tuned seemed to be pretty well-received among couples, as per The Verge.According to Sensor Tower data viewed by TechCrunch, Tuned has been downloaded about 900,000 times on Android and iOS.