Meta set to shut down its private messaging app ‘Tuned’ for couples in September1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 05:49 AM IST
- Through Tuned, couples can privately share their thoughts and moods as well as send notes to one another
Listen to this article
Tuned, an app, which was developed by Meta which was designed for couples looking to connect even when they're apart, is set to shut down. According to The Verge, Tuned app which was launched in 2020, comes from Meta's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which develops experimental apps and services. Tuned allows couples to chat, share photos and music as well as have a timeline of shared memories.