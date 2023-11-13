Threads has introduced a feature that lets users stop their posts from being suggested on Instagram and Facebook. Users can access the privacy section on the Threads app and turn off the toggles for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta's Threads now offers users the ability to remove their posts from being suggested on the social media giant's other major apps, including Instagram and Facebook. Currently, Threads posts are suggested in the feeds of Instagram and Facebook users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to stop your Threads posts from being suggested on Instagram and Facebook? Users who want to remove their posts from being suggested on Instagram and Facebook can go to the privacy section of their Threads app, click on "Suggesting posts on other apps" and uncheck the two toggles for Facebook and Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Updating about the launch of this feature, Threads posted, "We’ve launched an update to make it easier for people to see the latest content from Threads directly on Facebook and Instagram,"

However, the company was still conscious of user frustration on the topic and added a caveat: "But we’re listening to feedback like yours as we continue to build on this."

The feature was introduced to boost engagement on Threads at a time when the platform seemed to be struggling after an extraordinary launch, reported The Verge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, with user engagement seemingly back on the platform, Threads has decided to let users choose whether to show their posts on Instagram or Facebook. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said that Threads had just under 100 million users coming back every month. Zuckerberg had also predicted that Threads could be Meta's next app to reach the 1 billion mark.

New features on Threads: Threads was launched in July this year in a bid to take the crown from Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and create a "public square for communities".

The company recently announced a slew of new features including the ability to see view counts, create polls, create GIFs, see view counts for posts and add pinned posts to your profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.