Meta Verified & Meta AI launched for WhatsApp Business in India, Brazil
Meta introduced a bunch of services for businesses on WhatsApp on Thursday, from verification to authentication of businesses to integrating Meta’s own AI into customers’ chats with businesses. The features being trialled in India and Brazil will be rolled out to more countries in the coming months
