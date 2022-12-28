Microsoft Excel gets new features: Search bar, formula suggestions among all

Microsoft has introduced some new features to its Excel. These new features in Excel are made for web users, Windows and Mac users as well. Formula suggestions, new image function, suggested links are some of these new developments from Microsoft. Here are details on these features:
Suggested Links
According to Microsoft, the Suggested Links feature would let a new cloud workbook store data which will detect when an external link to a Cloud workbook is broken. It will suggest users a new location to fix the broken link.
Formula Suggestion
The Formula Suggestion feature will suggest the relevant formulas to users based on contextual insights from the user data. Excel will automatically suggest the best formula to users whenever anyone types the ‘=’ in a cell or the formula bar. As of now, the formulas which can be suggested by Excel are SUM, AVERAGE, COUNT, MAX, MIN, and COUNTA. Soon, this feature will be made available for Web users.
New Image function
This feature adds images into cells from a source location. Moreover, it also adds the alternative text. “Your images can now be part of the worksheet, instead of floating on top. You can move and resize cells, sort, filter, and work with images within an Excel table," said Microsoft in the blog post. It will be available for Windows and Mac both.
Formula by Example
Microsoft said in a blog post that when users are performing manual and repetitive data entry in a column, “Excel will now suggest you fill the entire column with a formula in case we identify a pattern."
Search bar
Now users can search and find their queries in the Queries search area.
Meanwhile, the technology company has revamped its Skype with enhanced loading experience, new illustrations and animated emoticons. The company has also brought new performance developments and fixed bugs for a better user experience.
"The theme colours have been updated from last year's release and we've added additional colour options so you can choose your very own favourite colour on light and dark theme for Skype. These beautiful new vibrant colours can now be seen more prominently throughout the product," said Microsoft in a blogpost.