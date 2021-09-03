Microsoft Teams: 7 shortcuts for quick access to basic but important functions1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 04:39 PM IST
Some of the keyboard shortcuts can be used while in a meeting and some can be used while collaborating and chatting
Some of the keyboard shortcuts can be used while in a meeting and some can be used while collaborating and chatting
Microsoft Teams and other virtual work-related platforms have been in the centre of the digital revolution that was accelerated by the pandemic. MS Teams is one of the most popular go-to platforms for professionals. In order to make the workday a little less hectic, the platform offers certain shortcuts for important tasks. These keyboard shortcuts can help the user work faster, saving them a few clicks.
These seven keyboard shortcuts can help users access important functions instantly.
These are some shortcuts that can be used while in a meeting:
1. Ctrl + shift + M – Mute/unmute yourself
2. Ctrl + shift + O – Turn on/off your camera
These shortcuts can come in handy while chatting and collaborating to easily start conversations, and quickly share files:
3. Ctrl + N – Start a new chat
4. Ctrl + O – Attach a file
These shortcuts will help you move between chats, teams, and calls, and search of information quickly:
5. Ctrl + 1+ 2 + 3 – Navigate up and down the left navigation rail. (i.e. Ctrl + 1 = Activity feed; Ctrl +2 = Chat; Ctrl + 3 = Teams etc.)
6. Ctrl + E – Quick access to the search bar at the top of Teams.
Shortcut to find and use emoji:
7. :word – Type a colon “:" immediately followed by a word to discover additional emojis (e.g. :person or :apple)
In order to view other shortcuts, the user can Type Ctrl + . to see all of them or click on your profile in the top right-hand corner and click keyboard shortcuts
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!