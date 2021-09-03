Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Microsoft Teams: 7 shortcuts for quick access to basic but important functions

Microsoft Teams: 7 shortcuts for quick access to basic but important functions

These keyboard shortcuts can help the user work faster, saving them a few clicks
1 min read . 04:39 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Some of the keyboard shortcuts can be used while in a meeting and some can be used while collaborating and chatting

Microsoft Teams and other virtual work-related platforms have been in the centre of the digital revolution that was accelerated by the pandemic. MS Teams is one of the most popular go-to platforms for professionals. In order to make the workday a little less hectic, the platform offers certain shortcuts for important tasks. These keyboard shortcuts can help the user work faster, saving them a few clicks.

These seven keyboard shortcuts can help users access important functions instantly.

These are some shortcuts that can be used while in a meeting:

1. Ctrl + shift + M – Mute/unmute yourself

2. Ctrl + shift + O – Turn on/off your camera

These shortcuts can come in handy while chatting and collaborating to easily start conversations, and quickly share files:

3. Ctrl + N – Start a new chat

4. Ctrl + O – Attach a file

These shortcuts will help you move between chats, teams, and calls, and search of information quickly:

5. Ctrl + 1+ 2 + 3 – Navigate up and down the left navigation rail. (i.e. Ctrl + 1 = Activity feed; Ctrl +2 = Chat; Ctrl + 3 = Teams etc.)

6. Ctrl + E – Quick access to the search bar at the top of Teams.

Shortcut to find and use emoji:

7. :word – Type a colon “:" immediately followed by a word to discover additional emojis (e.g. :person or :apple)

In order to view other shortcuts, the user can Type Ctrl + . to see all of them or click on your profile in the top right-hand corner and click keyboard shortcuts

