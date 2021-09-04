Microsoft Teams: 8 features teachers and students should know

Teachers can access Assignments, Grades, Class Notebook, and Insights from any channel within a class team. Just open your class team and you’ll see the updated-and-improved navigation. You’ll still be able to add tabs and apps to the General channel and any other channels you create. This new view is available for all teachers and students using the grid view layout for teams, plus IT Admins will have the option to remove any of the pre-pinned navigation.

