Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

- Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.
“We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718," read a tweet from the official Microsoft account for updates on certain service incidents.
“We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718," Microsoft tweeted.
Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.