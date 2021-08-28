Microsoft has come up with a new tool on its Microsoft Teams platform that is aimed at improving student's reading skills at the same time allowing educators to better support students’ progression. The new feature has been built into Assignments in Teams .

The new Reading Progress tool works on all platforms, including desktop, Mac, web, iOS and Android.

How it works?

Educators upload a single reading fluency passage or differentiate for their class's many levels. Students read their passages out aloud, creating a recording, teachers can then access and review this, at their convenience.

Here are some of the use cases of the new Reading Progress tool:

1. Create tailored assignments

Students benefit from educators’ ability to upload single or multiple assignments that are accessible and can be customized for a particular student’s reading level and progress. Students can also read at their own pace and in a comfortable setting, removing any stigma, stress, or distraction associated with reading out loud.

View Full Image The reading tool can help teachers review the work of their students at their own convenience

2. Read, record, review, repeat

With Immersive Reader technology in Teams, students can adjust page settings, such as format and font size, to tailor their Reading Progress experience based on their preferences. From there, students can record themselves reading aloud on either audio and/or video. Once submitted, teachers can review the recorded assignment and provide feedback at their own convenience.

3. Unlock insights and track progress

The app has streamlined a typically time-intensive process by integrating with Teams’ Education Insights dashboard. Teachers can use the auto-detect feature to review errors such as mispronunciations, repetitions, phrasing, intonation, and omissions, and can use them to customize instruction for each student. For example, educators can change the pronunciation sensitivity levels to account for different speech patterns and accents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.