Microsoft Teams is getting new features for both users and developers

The company has been adding new features to Teams thanks to increased uptake as more people work from home due to the pandemic. Microsoft also added support for templates, which allows users to create a team on the platform faster than before. The idea is to eliminate the need for setting up a team from scratch every time someone starts using the app. The platform will have different templates for users to choose from, which cover common team types, and users can also create their own templates. The company said the feature will be launched in the next few months.