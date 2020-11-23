Microsoft Teams will now allow users to add their personal account in the Teams desktop or web app and sync all their chats to their computer

Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free. 4 things to know

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 11:38 AM IST

The new features have started to roll out in preview on the Teams mobile app and will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

Share Via Read Full Story