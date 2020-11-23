Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free. 4 things to know

The new features have started to roll out in preview on the Teams mobile app and will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

Microsoft has now rolled out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours. This new feature supports up to 300 participants.

“To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified," the company said.

Further, the platform will now allow users to add their personal account in the Teams desktop or web app and sync all their chats to their computer. Additionally, the platform can be used to call people even if they don’t have Teams app installed, said the company, via a link that can be accessed from a web browser.

To start a video call with Microsoft Teams, the host will need a Microsoft account. Once logged in, the host can simply share the meeting link to friends and family who can then join the meeting via the Web for free without even needing a Microsoft account. (ANI)

To start a video call with Microsoft Teams, the host will need a Microsoft account. Once logged in, the host can simply share the meeting link to friends and family who can then join the meeting via the Web for free without even needing a Microsoft account. (ANI)