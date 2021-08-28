Microsoft’s Office apps for Android won’t work on Chromebooks anymore

The Windows maker told AboutChromebooks the same in a statement. “In an effort to provide the most optimized experience for Chrome OS/Chromebook customers, Microsoft apps (Office and Outlook) will be transitioned to web experiences (Office.com and Outlook.com) on 18 September 2021. This transition brings Chrome OS/Chromebook customers access to additional and premium features. Customers will need to sign in with their personal Microsoft Account or account associated with their Microsoft 365 subscription. More information is available here," Microsoft said.