Midjourney stops free trails post Trump's mugshot, Pope's image in puffer jacket2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:50 PM IST
- A series of high-profile fake images were created using the tool in the recent past which compelled the makers of the image generating AI to stop the free trial of their product.
Research laboratory Midjourney has paused free trials for its users citing deep fakes and ‘abuse’ of the artificial intelligence tool. This decision comes after images of Donald trump's mugshot and Pope Francis' photo in a white puffer stylish jacket confused people.
