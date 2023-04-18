Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  Musk says he will start ‘TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI’: Report

Musk says he will start ‘TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI’: Report

1 min read . 03:23 AM IST Reuters
Elon Musk, chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc

Musk said is going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe

SAN FRANCISCO :Billionaire Elon Musk said he will launch an artificial intelligence, which he calls "TruthGPT," in an apparent challenge to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said in an interview with FOX News Channel’s Tucker Carlson to be aired later on Monday.

"And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe," he said, according to some excerpts of the interview.

 

