Android subscribers can now play five titles, including two based on the streaming company’s hit show ‘Stranger Things’

Now playing on Netflix: videogames.

Netflix Inc. said Tuesday that subscribers with Android phones or tablets can start playing mobile games in its app, a long-held ambition for the streaming company. A spokeswoman for Netflix said games are expected to be available for Apple Inc. devices in the coming months.

A Netflix subscription is needed to play, but there are no additional fees, the company said. There are also no ads in the games or in-app purchases, both common ways mobile-game companies earn money.

The move comes as the streaming company searches for ways to attract new customers and get current subscribers to spend more time on its app beyond binge-watching “Squid Game" or “Bridgerton."

Netflix earlier this year tapped games-industry veteran Mike Verdu to oversee its push into videogames—an area that could also help the company to stand out among a growing list of streaming competitors, including Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+. Netflix is the biggest streaming service, with nearly 214 million subscribers.

The company said Tuesday it is starting with five titles, including a card game and two games based on “Stranger Things," its hit supernatural show.

“We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience," the company said, adding that it plans to add to its offerings in the months ahead.

