Netflix allows more subscribers preview content

Netflix, a video streaming platform, plans to allow thousands of users globally to preview content from early 2023, in order to expand beyond its current base of 2,000-plus subscribers, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The OTT giant’s ‘Netflix's Preview Club’, which started more than a year ago, lets its members watch some shows or films before they release on the platform and review them, as per the Journal, citing reports. However, the video streaming company did not make any official comment regarding the same.
The move implies that Netflix is trying to bring quality content to its audiences, in an era when investors and analysts focus more on the profitability of streaming firms.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that Netflix has introduced three new mobile games, titled ‘Three Kingdoms’ from Devolver Digital’, ‘Cats & Soup’ from Neowiz and ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ from Rogue Games. Notably, these mobile games will come included with Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.
Reportedly, users can also find these games in the Netflix mobile app on their iOS and Android smart devices.
Speaking about the Hello Kitty Happiness Parade game, it is developed by Rogue Games and it can have up to three players down the street as they collect coins and thwart the fun-hating Kuromi, says the company.
Whereas, the Neowiz’s Cats & Soup is a game which allocates tasks to the players to make soup for their customers. Players would have to collect new recipes and hearts from their Kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch as the cats work in the game.
Meanwhile, the Three Kingdoms by Devolver is a card game which has players fighting war and politics at the end of China’s Han dynasty. According to the developers, players would encounter wars, factions and heroes of the saga as they move ahead in the game to make strategic decisions, partner with the right army at the right time, become powerful and more.