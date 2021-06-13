Netflix has stepped into the e-commerce domain with its own store that will sell merchandise related to its original shows such as Stranger Things. The online store has been launched in US. The store Netflix.shop will feature merch and clothes with designs inspired by popular Netflix originals.

The online store will sell exclusive, limited editions of "carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle products" tied to Netflix's shows and brand on a regular basis.

Currently, the site is selling designs related to popular anime series such as Yasuke and Eden. Products debuting this month on the online store are streetwear and action figures based on 'Yasuke' and 'Eden' as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by the French thriller series 'Lupin' in collaboration with the Musee du Louvre.

The store has introduced a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from three up-and-coming designers: Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley.

The company is expected to soon list merchandise based on 'The Witcher' and 'Stranger Things', two original series which are very popular across different markets.

The streaming giant has developed and launched the e-commerce site with Shopify. The shopping site will first be available in the US before expanding to other countries in the coming months.

Netflix already has licensing deals for hundreds of products based on its original programming, sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora and other retailers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!