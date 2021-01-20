Netflix hits record after subscribers leap past 200 million

Netflix, based in the Silicon Valley town of Los Gatos, California, is leaning more on international markets now that its home market of North America is largely saturated. The service has relied on Europe and Latin America to supply most of its new customers in the last few years, and is just starting to crack Asia. More than 60% of its customers now live outside the U.S. and Canada, and 83% of its new additions in 2020 came from abroad. Europe supplied 41% of its new customers -- almost 15 million people -- while Asia added 9.3 customers, the second most.