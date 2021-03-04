Popular streaming service Netflix Inc has launched feature for its iPhone app that will provide its subscribers the opportunity to get their dose of laughter, without having to watch a whole comedy TV show or movie.

Tapping a Fast Laughs tab added to the mobile app will launch a stream of funny snippets from movies, sitcoms, comedy routines, and television shows, according to Netflix.

"Wanna see something funny?" the streaming television service asked rhetorically in a blog post.

"On Netflix, this one little question opens up lots of possibilities from hilarious series and films to laugh-out-loud stand-up specials," it further stated.

However, according to reports, 'Fast Laughs' s only available for iOS device owners in select countries, looks and feels very similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. The concept is that different short clips, which are taken from shows like 'Big Mouth' or stand-up specials from comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Ali Wong, will play directly within the Netflix app.

Netflix also shared a short video demonstrating the latest feature. Click here to watch it.

If any of the shows, films, or comedy specials sparks interest, people can add the said title to their saved list to watch later. Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix, said, "We're always looking for new ways to entertain and make discovery easier for members."

"This is the part where we have to say that not all clips will be appropriate for all audiences," Netflix said in the post.

Fast Laughs was available for iPhone users in select countries, and Netflix said it will soon start testing it on mobile devices powered by Google-backed Android software.

To access Fast Laughs, subscribers can use the bottom navigation menu to click on the Fast Laughs tab.

Meanwhile, YouTube Shorts -- the video-sharing website's quick clips meant to compete with TikTok -- were racking up 3.5 billion views a day during beta testing in India, the platform's head said last month.

Considering the growth and prominence of TikTok in the market right now, Fast Laughs makes sense for Netflix. Netflix's last few earnings reports have specifically referenced TikTok as a major competitor. Though Netflix and TikTok make different types of content, people are spending more time on TikTok, which results in less time on Netflix.

