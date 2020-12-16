Netflix starts rolling out new audio-only mode: Report

Netflix was testing a new audio-only mode back in October. Now, the streaming giant is introducing the feature to its stable build with a few users getting a new feature via an update. The new audio-only feature, as the name suggests, will allow users to turn off the video and still keep plating the video.

The new feature was earlier spotted via teardown but a report from Android Police suggests that the feature is being rolled out to users. With the new mode activated, when the user will be watching a show or movie in full-screen there will be a toggle on the top right to turn it to ‘audio-only’. Once the users turn it on, the screen goes black but it still features the scrub bar to control the playback. The app also provides the brightness toggle but that seems to be of no good use when the screen is just black.

Other than this option to toggle on or off the feature, Netflix will also provide an option in the settings of the app. Once the user taps on the feature in the settings, he/she will if asked if they want to keep the feature on at all times or only when the device is either connected to external speakers or headphones. The third option is to keep it off completely. The new update seems to be just rolling to just Android users for now.

