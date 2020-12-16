Netflix starts rolling out new audio-only mode: Report

The new feature was earlier spotted via teardown but a report from Android Police suggests that the feature is being rolled out to users. With the new mode activated, when the user will be watching a show or movie in full-screen there will be a toggle on the top right to turn it to ‘audio-only’. Once the users turn it on, the screen goes black but it still features the scrub bar to control the playback. The app also provides the brightness toggle but that seems to be of no good use when the screen is just black.