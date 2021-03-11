Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan at ₹299. This new plan is aimed at users looking for content on small screens. The plan will not only allow users to play Netflix movies and shows on smartphones, but also tablets, desktop and laptops. The streaming giant is reportedly testing the new Mobile+ plan with a few customers.

Currently, Netlfix offers a ₹199 mobile plan that only provides content on mobile devices. The new Mobile+ will be priced at ₹299, according to a report by ET Tech, Netflix will be launching the plan to allow more users to access their content library. The new plan will reportedly provide content in HD resolution (720p). In comparison, the ₹199 plan offers SD resolution. The new Mobile+ plan worth ₹299 will also support Mac, PCs and even Chrombooks.

The company claims that this new plan will only be rolled out widely if it starts receiving a positive response. The company was reportedly planning to launch a similar offering last year at a price of ₹345. However, competition from the likes of Disney+ Hotstar might have led to the lower pricing of the new Netflix plan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via