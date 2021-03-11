Netflix testing new Mobile+ plan worth 299 for use on laptops, PCs: Report

Currently, Netlfix offers a ₹199 mobile plan that only provides content on mobile devices. The new Mobile+ will be priced at ₹299, according to a report by ET Tech, Netflix will be launching the plan to allow more users to access their content library. The new plan will reportedly provide content in HD resolution (720p). In comparison, the ₹199 plan offers SD resolution. The new Mobile+ plan worth ₹299 will also support Mac, PCs and even Chrombooks.

