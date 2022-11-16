Netflix users can now sign someone out with a single click: What it means?

Netflix, a popular video streaming platform, has made a significant change in its policies. Recently, the company announced that it will curb the multiple users using a Netflix account due to heavy losses. Now, the company is going to manage account logins in a different way. Netflix users can now sign someone out with just a single click from anywhere and with any device.
Netflix, a popular video streaming platform, has made a significant change in its policies. Recently, the company announced that it will curb the multiple users using a Netflix account due to heavy losses. Now, the company is going to manage account logins in a different way. Netflix users can now sign someone out with just a single click from anywhere and with any device.
According to Netflix, the remotely logging out feature is for people who probably travel, log in to their account in a hotel or anywhere else and do not log out. Netflix has launched a new feature called ‘Managing Access and Devices’, a new account access control on Nov 15, 2022. As per a Netflix blog post, this feature will help you to see all the devices currently using your streaming service account and you will be able to log them out with one click.
According to Netflix, the remotely logging out feature is for people who probably travel, log in to their account in a hotel or anywhere else and do not log out. Netflix has launched a new feature called ‘Managing Access and Devices’, a new account access control on Nov 15, 2022. As per a Netflix blog post, this feature will help you to see all the devices currently using your streaming service account and you will be able to log them out with one click.
Netflix said in a blog post, “With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out."
Netflix said in a blog post, “With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out."
“We’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click," says the Netflix blog post.
“We’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click," says the Netflix blog post.
To recall, Netflix said last month that sharing passwords is one of the causes behind its slow growth. The streaming service announced during the quarterly earnings call that it would charge users additional fees from users who share their login ID and password with effect from 2023.
To recall, Netflix said last month that sharing passwords is one of the causes behind its slow growth. The streaming service announced during the quarterly earnings call that it would charge users additional fees from users who share their login ID and password with effect from 2023.
Citing about cracking down on account sharing, Netflix stated in its earnings report, “Finally, we’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023. After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the 5, excluding China and Russia, where we don’t operate."