Google will soon allow users to make changes to its Maps. The search giant has introduced a new road editing tool. With this new feature, Google Maps users will be able to report any wrong information or even add to the existing amount of data for the help other users.

Maps users will be able to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. According to an official blog from the company, this feature is rolling out over the coming months in more than 80 countries where people can already report road updates on Google Maps.

In order to make the changes Google has introduced immersive desktop maps editing tool. When the user sees a road missing on maps.google.com, they can simply click on the side menu button, go to “Edit the map", and select “Missing Road."

The tool can be used to add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads. In order to increase the number of details, Google will also allow users to inform if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, Google will vet contributed road updates before publishing them.

Google Maps will also get a new feature called 'photo updates'. This new update will allow users to share details about a place without having to leave a full review. Inside the app, it would be possible to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by others.

