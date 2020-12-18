New Indian social networking app set to launch in 100 countries

Forpose Pvt . Ltd., an SaaS (Software as a Service) developer, based out of Hyderabad, announced the launch of a social networking app named Forpose. A beta version of the application had gone live in August this year.

The company is ready to launch the application for users across 100 countries from the start of 2021. The company claims that as a social networking platform, the app will not just connect people, but create new business opportunities for the fashion sector.

The developers of the new social networking platform claim that it is built with a broad focus on privacy. A statement released by the company states that “the Forpose app is set to solve the challenges users face while using current social networks."

In terms of features, the new platform comes with a newsfeed that allows users to share both picture and video along with the option to tag each other. The platform has in-built chatting capabilities. In order to emphasize on the safety features, Screenshots have been disabled across the entire platform.

Commenting on the platform’s emphasis towards privacy, Founder & CEO, Salman Khan, stated, “There are both good and bad sides to the internet. Influencers, for example, are harassed, by some miscreants and spammers. On the Forpose App, users can choose whether or not they want to receive messages from non-followers. This enables a spam-less and far more secure social networking ecosystem for our users."

The beta version of the app went live on 15 August, 2020 for Android and iOS. The company claims that the app was tested via over 2,00,000 users and that it received a positive feedback.

In terms of using the platform for marketing, the statement released by the company claims that the networking platform might help many businesses gain brand awareness and build an additional revenue stream.

