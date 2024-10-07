A new setting makes iPhone-to-Android texting easier
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Oct 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Summary
- RCS lets you see read receipts, typing indicators and high-resolution images.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Texting between iPhones and Android devices can be miserable. A new iOS setting stands to make it less painful.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less