WhatsApp can be accessed on desktop computers via two methods - WhatsApp Web and the WhatsApp Desktop app. The former is a browser-based client, whereas the latter is a dedicated applications, but both look and feel the same. As of now, users need to log in to these interfaces with their smartphones for using WhatsApp on desktop. This dependence on the registered smartphone is set to be eliminated with the new app that WhatsApp is reportedly planning.

Reports back in 2019 suggest that WhatsApp is working on something called the Universal Windows Program (UWP). Now, Aggiornamenti Lumia via WABetaInfo, a portal that keeps track of latest developments with the messaging platform, has announced that beta versions of the new desktop app are out now.

WhatsApp UWP will use multi-device functions which means that users will be able to access their chats on desktop even if their registered phones are not connected to the internet.

WhatsApp is also working on a new application for macOS Catalyst. Apple allows using compatible iPad apps on macOS Catalyst and WhatsApp is going to enable the support at a later date, WABBetaInfo reported.

While the iPad and macOS versions will have the same interface, the latter will come with some UI improvements for using the app on a desktop. We obviously will have to wait for a new iPad app before this comes to pass, but there isn't a known date for this yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.