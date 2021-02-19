New WhatsApp Privacy Policy plans: Here's what users should be aware of

WhatsApp has unveiled its updated plans that it claims will help users to review the new terms and of service and much-contested privacy policy . WhatsApp had earlier decided to implement the new privacy policy in January. However, after facing backlash from users, the instant messaging application had postponed the deadline to May 15.

WhatsApp has now re-iterated its intention to update the privacy policy. However, they will be adding a few new features within the application that it claims will help users understand the new policy and clear the ‘misinformation’ around it.

Here are the changes that WhatsApp users should be aware of:

WhatsApp is building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will remain end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them.

The application will now use the Status feature to share their values and updates directly within WhatsApp.

The instant messaging application, In the coming weeks, will display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace.

The banner will include more information to try and address concerns that users have been raising. Eventually, the app will start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims that in order to keep the app free for users, they charge businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp.

The app also tried to clear the air with their data-sharing model with Facebook. The messaging application uses some shopping features which it claims involves Facebook. This is done so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps.

In future, WhatsApp will display more information directly within the application so users can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not.

