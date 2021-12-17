2 min read.Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 02:22 PM ISTLivemint
The feature was reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android. It is currently in the internal testing phase and will likely come to beta testers soon
Listen to this article
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a slew of new features, among which is an interesting update that would let group admins delete messages for everyone in a group.
As per reports by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has released a new 2.22.1.1 update, the Meta-owned messaging platform may soon allow admins to delete messages even if they are sent by some other member of the group.
“This was removed by an admin," will be the text that will be visible to other participants if the admin chooses to exercise this power. This update will be applicable if there are multiple admins of a group.
“The good news is that WhatsApp is finally updating the process to delete messages, and groups admins will be able to delete any message sent in the group. Thanks to this feature, groups admins will also have more power to moderate WhatsApp groups, in a future update," the report said.
The feature was reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android. It is currently in the internal testing phase and will likely come to beta testers soon.
No precise release date has been announced yet.
In addition to this, WhatsApp has also been spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices.
The new interface allows users to see more of what they are capturing by changing the position of the flash shortcut and redesigning the button for the flash and switching the camera. The row that showed recent pictures in the gallery above the shutter button will also not be visible.