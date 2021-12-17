WhatsApp is reportedly working on a slew of new features, among which is an interesting update that would let group admins delete messages for everyone in a group.

As per reports by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has released a new 2.22.1.1 update, the Meta-owned messaging platform may soon allow admins to delete messages even if they are sent by some other member of the group.

“This was removed by an admin," will be the text that will be visible to other participants if the admin chooses to exercise this power. This update will be applicable if there are multiple admins of a group.

“The good news is that WhatsApp is finally updating the process to delete messages, and groups admins will be able to delete any message sent in the group. Thanks to this feature, groups admins will also have more power to moderate WhatsApp groups, in a future update," the report said.

The feature was reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android. It is currently in the internal testing phase and will likely come to beta testers soon.

No precise release date has been announced yet.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also been spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices.

The new interface allows users to see more of what they are capturing by changing the position of the flash shortcut and redesigning the button for the flash and switching the camera. The row that showed recent pictures in the gallery above the shutter button will also not be visible.

In place of the Flash shortcut, the new in-app camera interface gives access to your recent photos from the bottom-left corner.

As per a report by Wabetainfo the change comes with WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.1.2.

In addition to this, the instant messaging app will soon be allowing users to preview their voice messages before sending them.

As per GSM Arena, in order to use this feature, users need to press and hold the mic icon as usual in order to record a voice message, then slide up to go into hands-free recording mode.

The next step is to tap the stop button in the centre and press play to preview your message. At last, hit the send button.

