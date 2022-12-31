New Year 2023: How to send new year stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp

New Year 2023: How to send new year stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- Over the past years, stickers have also become a popular choice to send greetings and wishes. Here's how to send stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram
2023 is almost here. While one tends to celebrate the occasion with his/her loved ones, it is not always possible to be around them. Thanks to technology, we can connect with our friends and family via video calls. Over the past years, stickers have also become a popular choice to send greetings and wishes. If you want to send Happy New Year stickers to your loved ones and are looking for a brief guide, then you have come to the right place. Here we tell you how to send stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp
In order to send Happy New Year stickers, a user will have to first download them from the Google Play Store. To do so, head to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there.
Once you have downloaded a Happy New Year sticker pack of your choice, open it and add to your WhatsApp. Users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Tap on the button to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.
After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Happy New Year stickers will be present.
Do note that only Android smartphone users can send stickers using this method. Apple iPhone users can ask their Android friends to send them stickers which they can mark as favourite and then share it with their friends.
To send the Happy New Year stickers on Instagram, simply open the Direct Messages on the app and then open the chat window of the receiver. A sticker icon will appear next to the text-typing bar at the bottom. Tap on the button to open the sticker-search bar. Type New Year to find themed stickers. Tap on a sticker of your choice to send.
