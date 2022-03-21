NFTs on Instagram? What Mark Zuckerberg says

Instagram won't be the first major social network with an NFT integration. Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a feature that let some users set an NFT they own as their profile picture. They then show up as hexagons, and anyone interested can click through to see the NFT's metadata. Given how often TikTok features end up with a near carbon-copy on Instagram, it wouldn't be surprising to see Meta's photo-sharing (er, "entertainment") app do something similar.