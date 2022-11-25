No relief for Karza on DigiLocker ban1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:59 PM IST
DigiLocker sent a letter in October citing violation of Aadhaar Act and DigiLocker terms of services by Karza
DigiLocker sent a letter in October citing violation of Aadhaar Act and DigiLocker terms of services by Karza
New Delhi: Karza Technologies Pvt. Ltd still faces a ban over know-your-customer, or KYC, violations on DigiLocker, almost a month after a probe was initiated against the e-KYC solutions provider, said two people in the know.