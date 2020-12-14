Nokia Android Go edition smartphone to launch on 15 December: Details here

Nokia will be launching a new Android Go edition phone in China on 15 December. The Android Go edition phones are budget-friendly devices that come with entry-level hardware. The software is built for devices that comes with relatively less processing power and less RAM as well.

HMD Global, the company that owns the smartphone operations of Nokia revealed the launch date of the new mobile device. There are no details regarding the specifications of the device but considering that the phone is built for Android Go, we can expect budget-level specs.

Android Go edition uses special Lite versions of popular applications such as YouTube, Maps and other Google services. It will be interesting to see what Nokia has planned for the Chinese market as the brand will not be allowed to install any of the popular Google apps that are tailor-made for low-specification devices. The company is expected to launch the budget-friendly smartphone in other countries as well.

In India, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 3.4 which is also expected to be placed in the budget segment. The phone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Nokia 5.4 has been spotted on Google’s list of AR Core devices confirming the smartphone’s existence. The smartphone’s specifications were also leaked by MSP recently. Nokia 5.4 is said to feature a 6.39-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution.

