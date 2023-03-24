Not a Twitter Blue subscriber? Get ready to say bye to verified blue tick soon1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM IST
The move comes as Twitter works toward a model where only paid subscribers and members of approved organizations will have verified checks.
Microblogging platform Twitter will start removing the legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue user accounts next week. Twitter will cull the legacy verifief marks from April 1. The move comes as the company works toward a model where only paid subscribers and members of approved organizations will have verified marks for their accounts.
