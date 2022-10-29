Not happy with Musk taking charge of Twitter? Jack Dorsey has an alternative2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application - Bluesky amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application - Bluesky amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.
After months of dragging Twitter deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally took charge of the microblogging platform this week. In one of his first actions as the Twitter owner, Musk sacked top Twitter executives including Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde. Internet users had a mix response to Musk's Twitter takeover. Some are happy, some are not.