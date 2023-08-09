Now share your phone’s screen during a WhatsApp video call: Here’s how

WhatsApp , the social media messaging app has introduced new functionalities including screen sharing and landscape mode for video calls, as highlighted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an announcement recently.

Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the news, stating, "We're enhancing WhatsApp video calls with the capability to share your screen during the call."

With the screen sharing feature, users can display their live screen content in real-time while engaged in a call. According to the company's statement, this option is easily accessible via the 'share' icon, giving users the choice to share either a specific application or their entire screen.

"Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," the company said.

The ability to share screens during a video call was available for WhatsApp beta testers till now. It will now be released to all WhatsApp users on Android, iOS and Windows. Do note that the roll out will be done in a phased manner.

How to use WhatsApp screen-sharing feature during WhatsApp video calls

As stated by Meta, screen sharing on WhatsApp can be accessed via 'share' icon during a video call. Tapping on it will then show a prompt asking users to grant screen share access. WhatsApp users can opt for sharing either the entire screen or a particular app with this new feature.

Furthermore, Meta elaborated on the additional feature, noting, "Additionally, we are introducing Landscape mode for video calls, allowing you to enjoy a broader and more engaging visual experience while sharing content on your smartphone."

Recently, WhatsApp has added a couple of new features for its users. These include ability to edit a sent message, lock chat with a password or biometric and sharing photos in HD quality.