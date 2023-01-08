Now your ‘Group conversations’ on Google messages app are secure. Here's how

The American technology company Google has introduced an end-to-end encryption in group chats for its Messages application for the users who enrolled in the beta programme, suggests a report.
According to a report by 9To5Google, the technology company states that it completed the roll out of group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta in a month. This feature will secure the group chats on the messages app as these chats will become encrypted so they are secure and private and can be only accessed by the recipient and the sender.
The report also suggests that the feature will be available to more users soon for testing purposes. Furthermore, it suggests that the group conversations will feature a ‘This chat is now end-to-end encrypted’ banner and the send button will change into a lock icon.
Google has introduced a major update to Wear OS smartwatches. Now users can use Google Maps on their Wear OS smartwatches directly without pairing it with a smartphone to use this feature.
The technology company announced the feature a couple of months ago and now the feature has been rolled out. Wear OS-powered smartwatches now will provide the direct turn by turn navigation via Google Maps to users without pairing the device with a smartphone. This update will be available on your device if it supports standalone LTE connectivity. This means that a user needs to own a SIM supported Wear OS smartwatch to run the Google Maps directly in her smartwatch.
Moreover, to use Google Maps, users must have an active LTE plan that offers all time connectivity. The smartwatch is also required to be connected to the handset once to enable this feature and rest of the activities will begin automatically.
Meanwhile, Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
