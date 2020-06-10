Two-and-half-month long coronavirus pandemic has changed business and consumer behaviors on a massive sale. More and more people are avoiding grocery stores and looking for contactless online orders delivered at their doorsteps. duNow, a mobile application for small businesses, recently launched a retail-focused module that encourages local neighbourhood shops to digitise and tap the demand from e-commerce amid lockdown.

The mobile application aims to transform India's 14 million neighbourhood shops which includes kirana, green grocers, quick service restaurants, home caterers to sports & fitness, stationery and pharmacy stores.

The local shops can download the duNow application from Google PlayStore and set up an their online account by paying a fee of ₹20. duNow wants to digitise 20,000 shops in the next two years, founder Srivathsan Krishnamurthy said.

The local shops will have an option to grow their business which is presently confined to a radius of a few kilometres. There is no need for investing or installing a point of sale (PoS) machine, Krishnamurthy said.

Unlike popular e-commerce platform, there will be no 'sorting by cost option' on the duNow platform. Thus, the local kirana stores can avoid the steep price war of online platforms, the company added.

Currently, it has presence in 34 States, 1,000 clients and a customer base of 5,000. Customers will be able to search their nearest neighbourhood shops via duNow application and experience a hassle-free shopping. duNow offers integrated solutions for managing supply and stock, billing, payments (GST-enabled), credit management, communication. It also has built–in customer service features to run offers, promotions and loyalty programmes.

duNow founder said, "Our objective is to make technology available to everyone like water and electricity the most deprived being the home, micro, small and medium enterprises across all segments."

Launching a retail-specific module is another step forward in creating a more integrated economy, he added.

