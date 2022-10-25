Now, zoom in on a YouTube video while watching: Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 07:01 PM IST
- Precise seeking, a darker dark theme and pinch to zoom are some of the features coming to YouTube app and website.
Google’s video platform YouTube has announced a host of new features for its users. The company is rolling out a new look to YouTube app along with several features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience while also improving how users watch videos. The features were announced by YouTube via a blog post. “YouTube just celebrated its 17th birthday earlier this year and we wondered if it was time to give it a small makeover", the company writes in the post.