Now, zoom in on a YouTube video while watching: Here’s how

Additional feature coming to YouTube is ambient mode with dynamic color sampling. The ambient mode introduces a subtle effect so the app background color adapts to match the video. This feature will be available on web and mobile in dark theme. “We were inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page", says Google introducing the feature. YouTube has also updated dark theme “to be even darker so the colors truly pop on your screen." This will roll out on web, mobile and Smart TVs.

