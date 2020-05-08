WhatsApp has been working on a multi-device support feature for quite some time now. This new feature will let users access WhatsApp on multiple devices such as smartphones or tablets with a single account. The feature is currently under development for a few months and the company seems to constantly push new Beta releases, which can suggest that the feature might be rolled out soon.

Recently, according to WABetaInfo, the online portal dedicated entirely to the coverage of the Facebook-owned messaging platform, there is a new Android Beta release of the app, version 2.20.152, which shows a fresh development on the multi-device feature showcasing a "Linked Devices" screen on the app.

The blog also shared a screenshot of the same showing the Linked Devices feature, which suggests that you may be able to link multiple devices with the same account.

The message on the screenshot reads, “Use WhatsApp on other devices. Send or receive messages from your browser computer or Facebook portal." And right below the message, the option to tap on "Link a new device" is visible.

This update is subject to change, according to the blog as the feature is still under development and there has been no announcement of the official release of the feature yet.

In an earlier Beta version, WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the login page on the app. The image shows the app asking the user to log in on a new device.

Screenshot shows log in page for a new device (WABetaInfo)





The app also suggests the user to switch to WiFi since the data usage may be too heavy. According to the screenshot, it read, "Without Wi-Fi, logging in may be slow, and may use a large amount of your data plan."

There’s no explanation as to why the device needs high-speed internet connection but it probably to sync chat data from the primary device.

Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. The company later released WhatsApp Web support but the feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the device and a working internet on both the linked devices.

