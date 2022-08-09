OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched: Check price, specs

OnePlus Ace Pro was launched in China on August 09, 2022. It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU.
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand, has launched its OnePlus Ace Pro in its homeland on August 09, 2022. It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU.
This handset is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It packs a dual cell 4,800mAh battery supported by 150W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace Pro will be available in two colours. It might have similar specifications with the OnePlus 10T that was launched last week.
Talking about the price of the smartphone, the OnePlus Ace Pro has been listed on Oppo’s online store in China at a price of Rs. 44, 800 for the mid-tier cariant with 16GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The base variant of this handset has been priced at Rs. 41,200 for 12GB RAM with 256gb storage. Whereas, its top line variant is available at a price of Rs. 50,700 for 16GB RAM with 512GB of storage.
OnePlus Ace Pro is a dual-SIM 5G handset. It runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.2, sporting a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and 93.4 per cent screen to body ratio. This smartphone has AOD support and eye protection mode as well. According to OnePlus, this device has been built to deliver up to 950 nits of peak brightness with touchscreen of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The smartphone is powered by Octa-cores Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. Talking about the optics, it hovers a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary lens with optical image stabilisation. There is also an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The primary back camera can record 4K video at 60fps and 30fps. This smartphone features a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.
In terms of connectivity capabilities, the smartphone features WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C. The smartphone packs a dual cell 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.