Palantir becomes an unlikely darling of the GameStop crowd

On Thursday, as the GameStop saga moved officially into the halls of Congress, the crowd that has been favoring the videogame retailer turned its eye to Palantir Technologies—a Denver-based software company named for such a magical element in the “Lord of the Rings" saga. Palantir spent the day as a top trending stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum—coming in second only to GameStop—according to TopStonks.com.

