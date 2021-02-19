Palantir becomes an unlikely darling of the GameStop crowd

Palantir becomes an unlikely darling of the GameStop crowd2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- Quarterly results and a lock-up expiration hit shares of the richly valued software maker, but it is finding support in online forums
Even a powerful crystal ball couldn’t have foreseen this.
On Thursday, as the GameStop saga moved officially into the halls of Congress, the crowd that has been favoring the videogame retailer turned its eye to Palantir Technologies—a Denver-based software company named for such a magical element in the “Lord of the Rings" saga. Palantir spent the day as a top trending stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum—coming in second only to GameStop—according to TopStonks.com.
