WhatApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to buy and install foreign travel eSIMs directly from the messaging app. The feature, expected to roll out in select countries soon, is being developed in partnership with telecom operators and eSIM providers, including Reliance Jio in India and Verizon in the US. It's designed to allow international tourists to connect to mobile data as soon as they arrive in their destination country without having to purchase a physical SIM card or pay high roaming rates.

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The upcoming service will allow eligible users to browse and purchase travel data plans through WhatsApp in just a few steps. It has yet to reveal the launch date, supported destinations or the prices of plans or data limits. The functionality will make the international connectivity more convenient for the users without forcing them to change their WhatsApp account or phone number.

WhatsApp partners with Jio and Verizon for travel eSIM service In an official blog post titled Stay connected on WhatsApp when you travel, published on WhatsApp's website, the company confirmed that it is working with multiple eSIM providers and telecom operators to bring the service to users. The confirmed partners include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon.

The feature will be rolled out in “quasi-experimental” countries soon, says WhatsApp. It has not just announced which markets will be the first to get the service or if Indian users will be included in the initial rollout.

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The campaign seeks to assist travellers in connecting with people and places once they have arrived in a different country, the company said. While travelling, users often rely on airport Wi-Fi or buy area SIM cards to avail of mobile internet connectivity. An upcoming service might provide an alternative to allow them to plan the connectivity pre- or during the trip.

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Users can retain their existing WhatsApp number

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WhatsApp also noted that users will not have to change the phone number associated with the WhatsApp account when they install a travel eSIM. This allows travellers to use mobile data from the travel eSIM while still being able to send, receive messages and make calls with their existing account.

Kunal Shah, Head of WhatsApp, also discussed the company's plans in a post on X, inviting eSIM partners to participate in the initiative. He emphasised the mission of maintaining users' engagement with WhatsApp during their journeys.

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WhatsApp Android app hints at travel eSIM features The announcement follows an earlier report that identified references to a Travel eSIM feature in WhatsApp for Android version 2.26.47.10. The report says that the app's code indicated that users were able to search for plans according to their travel destinations.

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The offers that were reported were regional and global packages, fixed data allowances, and unlimited data plans. There could be instructions for the user on how to install the app and an alert for them as to whether the eSIM was installed or not.

However, these details are based on references found in the Android app's code and have not been confirmed as final features by WhatsApp. More information about availability, pricing and supported plans is expected closer to the rollout.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.