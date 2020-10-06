Paytm announces mini apps developers conference on 8 October

Paytm is organizing a developers conference on 8 October to invite indigenous developers to work together towards building India's digital revolution. Start-ups and technology companies can join this conference to showcase their mini-apps and also learn about best practices to increase the reach of their innovative products and services.

The digital payments firm recently launched a mini-app store to support Indian developers, in a direct challenge to Google’s dominance in the space. The launch of the store follows the payment app being temporarily removed from Google’s Play Store on 18 September for violating developer guidelines on real-money gaming.

The Paytm's Android Mini App Store provides listing and distribution of custom-built mobile web apps based on open source technologies like HTML & Javascript, offering a seamless app-like experience to users.

Paytm said the mini-app store will help developers take their products to the masses and is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.

