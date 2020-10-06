Paytm announces mini apps developers conference on 8 October

Paytm said the mini-app store will help developers take their products to the masses and is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.