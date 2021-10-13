Paytm users can now access the services of DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The payments app has integrated the Digilocker functionality via Paytm's mini-app store.

DigiLocker Mini App on Paytm offers access to all government records from Digilocker even when users are offline or in a low connectivity zone.

Users data stays on their device locally and can be accessed offline or even in low connectivity zones.

Using this platform, Paytm users can now add and retrieve documents such as Aadhar, driving license, vehicle RC, Insurance, Covid-19 vaccine certificates, and others.

Paytm claims that it does not store or send any document related information at its back end.

Paytm has announced that it has onboarded Digilocker to its Mini App Store. With this, Paytm users will be able to save and access their digital documents.

The DigiLocker can retrieve and store documents such as Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate, Aadhar Card, Mark Sheets among others. Users can also utilise Digilocker documents for self KYC and video KYC with telecom operators, online share trading platforms and other fintech platforms as required. DigiLocker documents are legally recognized on par with original documents, as per the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, save/store and even receive verified electronic copies of documents from registered organizations directly into individual lockers eliminating the need to carry physical documents. Users who have booked Covid-19 Vaccines through Paytm can add their Vaccine Certificates with one click to Digilocker.

To view and access the documents users can go to the profile section under ‘Your Documents’ on the Paytm App. DigiLocker documents once added on Paytm can be accessed by users even when they are in low connectivity zones or offline.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents."

MeitY spokesperson said, “DigiLocker’s aim, aligned with the Digital India mission, is to provide to all Indian citizens a digital platform for paperless services. Our partnership with Paytm Mini App, will extend DigiLocker’s services to Paytm’s users, who can access important documents like Aadhar, Driving License and more at one place, and exclude the need to carry all paper documents with them."

