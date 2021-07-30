Pinterest falls out of sight, out of mind

From a monetization standpoint, Pinterest is doing a lot right. As more business moves online, retailers will be able to track the return on their advertising dollars more easily than ever. With that in mind, Pinterest seems particularly well positioned to show what return advertisers are getting. Morgan Stanley estimates that 67% of its U.S. ad business is performance marketing, or ads focused on driving immediate traffic and sales, versus longer-term brand advertising. That estimate is the highest of all major social media players, according to the firm.